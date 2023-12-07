(COLORADO) — National and state leaders and law enforcement from across Colorado are paying respects to those who lost their lives in the attack on Pearl Harbor 82 years ago, killing more than 2,400 service members and civilians.

“On National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, we remember these women and men, who gave their last full measure of devotion to our Nation,” read President Joe Biden’s proclamation. “We honor the brave service members who — with the horrors of Pearl Harbor weighing on their hearts and the hopes of humanity resting on their shoulders — answered the call to defend freedom against the forces of fascism during World War II.”

Governor Jared Polis ordered flags at half-mast from sunrise to sunset for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, on Thursday, Dec. 7 as directed by the President. “Today on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, we remember the 2,403 military members and civilians who died, and the many others who were injured at the Pearl Harbor attack 82 years ago today,” wrote Gov. Polis.

Senator Michael Bennet wrote on social media, “We are forever indebted to the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice that day.”

The Pueblo Police Department also wrote, “We remember and honor the lives lost, and those injured while protecting our country from the attacks on Pearl Harbor.”

As other local tributes come in, FOX21 News will add them to this article.