Colorado officials name D.C. man as snowmobile crash victim

An abandoned snowmobile is seen Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 that Kent County sheriff’s Sgt. Joel Roon said belonged to a snowmobiler who called 911 on Wednesday night. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A Washington, D.C., man died in a snowmobile crash on the backside of Aspen Mountain, Colorado authorities said.

John Boyd, 40, died in the accident reported to emergency officials around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, The Aspen Times reported.

The cause and manner of death are under investigation and an autopsy is expected to be performed, the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office said Sunday.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office alerted Mountain Rescue Aspen, which responded with multiple snowmobiles to the accident. Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol members also responded.

Rescue personnel arrived within 30 minutes of the 911 call and determined Boyd was dead, the sheriff’s office said.

Another snowmobile rider who was with Boyd said they were going down a hill at normal speed when Boyd went off the road and crashed, authorities said.

Boyd was on vacation at the time of the accident, his sister said in a statement.