Colorado natives named in NASA’s Artemis Team for the next trip to the moon

Astronauts Jessica Watkins and Matthew Dominick. Credit: NASA

DENVER (KDVR) — NASA named two Colorado natives as part of the 18-astronaut Artemis Team.

Artemis is NASA’s program to return to the moon in 2024. The program is a collaboration between NASA, commercial and international partners.

Astronaut Matthew Dominick (Credit:NASA)

Matthew Dominick, a Wheat Ridge native, joined the astronaut corps in 2017. He’s a U.S. Naval Test Pilot School graduate with a master’s degree in systems engineering.

Astronaut Jessica Watkins (Credit: NASA)

Jessica Watkins, a Lafayette native, also joined the astronaut corps in 2017. She holds a doctorate in geology, was a postdoctoral fellow and a member of the science team for “Curiosity,” the Mars Science Laboratory rover.

