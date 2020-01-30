Colorado mothers praise elected officials for getting newlyweds home from Wuhan, China amid outbreak

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Two Colorado newlyweds teaching abroad Wuhan, China — ground zero of the coronavirus — are officially back in the United States Wednesday.

The couple’s parents are praising their local and state elected officials, saying it took a village to get the couple back.

Loveland is a tight-knit community where people get to know their elected officials. However, Mel Duerksen never imagined a meeting with her mayor years back would pay off like it did in the past week.

“My brain is existing in two time zones. It’s been a long 48 hours,” Duerksen said.

Duerksen was stuck thousands of miles away from her daughter and son-in-law, Christi and Tyler Traeger, who were teaching in Wuhan.

“I feel so many emotions,” Duerksen said.

As the death toll rises and the travel bans continue, all she could think about was her daughter, who happens to have asthma.

“Common cold for her is not uncommon,” Duerksen said. “So that really activates the mama bear saying, ‘Hey, that unites a sense of urgency.'”

It was urgent enough to call Loveland Mayor Jacki Marsh on a Saturday.

“I tell everyone listen to your gut and Mel was listening to her gut,” Marsh said, adding, “If she were to contract this, she may never come home.”

Marsh sprung into action, contacting political connections statewide, including Rep. Joe Neguse’s office.

“Anywhere along the line there could have been a hiccup and five minutes would have made a difference,” Marsh said.

The weekend teamwork and timing allowed the American newlyweds and their friend from Florida to hop on the first cargo flight back to the U.S.

However, there were some complications along the way: extensive health checks before they could leave the Wuhan University campus, as their flight stopped to refuel in Alaska and upon arrival in California.

“At the Air Force base in California, another intensive screening and now they are in quarantine and I’m fine with that,” Duerksen said. “I’m just happy they are home.”

Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore has created a map that shows the number of coronavirus cases and fatalities worldwide.