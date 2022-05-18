SOUTHERN COLORADO — It’s been 25 years since Colorado’s Most Endangered Places Program was created to provide advocacy, awareness, and technical assistance to significant historical sites throughout colorado that are in danger of being lost.

Since 1997 the program has highlighted 130 historical sites throughout the state; 54 sites have been saved, and only seven have been lost, with 49 actively in progress and 20 still under alert status.



Many of these sites are located in southern colorado — including the Amache Japanese Internment Site in Granada, the Goodnight Barn in Pueblo, and Manitou Springs Spa.

Manitou Springs Spa

Goodnight Barn

Amache Japanese Internment Camp

“These places give our communities their distinct identity and sense of place. And then they also tie us back to the powerful stories of the people who came before us and built them and the progress along the way,” said Kim Grant, director of Colorado’s Most Endangered Places.

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Colorado’s Most Endangered Places, CPI will be hosting a series of 3 regional tours to highlight endangered places sites in key locations across the state, including the eastern plains. That tour will include visits to the Hugo Roundhouse to hear how rehab efforts are now moving to the inside of the building, The World’s Wonder View Tower in Genoa, and the Bethel Community Center north of Arriba to see the restoration of an old roller-skating rink and community center.

Hugo Roundhouse

World’s Wonder View Tower in Genoa

You can learn more about Colorado’s Most Endangered Places and how to volunteer by clicking here.