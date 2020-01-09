Colorado man sentenced for leaving dog in parked car on 96-degree day

LAKESIDE, Colo. — A man was sentenced Wednesday for leaving his dog in a hot car while it was parked in Lakeside last summer.

Aaron Marlow, 24, was sentenced to time served (he had already spent 86 days in jail) and one year of probation. He is also forbidden from owning another pet.

On August 6, Lakeside police responded to a report of animal cruelty at a Walmart at 5957 W. 44th Ave.

The official high that day was 96 degrees, with some parts of metro Denver nearing 100.

When officers arrived at the Walmart, they saw a small dog named Pedro in the back of a car. He was having problems breathing and was panting, police said.

Lakewood officers broke the window and, with the help of Jefferson County Animal Control, rescued the dog from the overheated car.

The temperature inside the car was measured at 123.7 degrees.

After the rescue, Marlow approached the car, “mad that his window was broken,” police said.

Police said Marlow then got in his car and fled. Marlow was caught and arrested at a gas station on the other side of the parking lot.

Pedro was taken to Wheat Ridge Animal Medical Center. He survived and was later adopted by a new family.