Colorado man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend

DENVER (AP) — A 23-year-old man who was arrested in Wyoming after police say he confessed to killing his girlfriend in their suburban Denver apartment has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Jonathan Akin entered his plea Wednesday in the November 2018 stabbing death of 21-year-old Autumn Rivera. He faces 25 to 40 years in prison.

Authorities say Akin surrendered to police in Powell, Wyoming, and officers found Rivera dead in the trunk of his car. An arrest warrant says he told investigators he killed Rivera in Thornton but didn’t remember how because he had “blacked out.” Akin then drove to his mother’s home in Wyoming.