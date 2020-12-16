Santa swings from 50,000 pound excavator in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — As if 2020 hasn’t been weird enough already, Santa is trading his sleigh for a 50,000-pound excavator.

While trying to get toys ready for Christmas, Santa needed a quarantine break.

Robert Holmes, AKA Santa, decided to practice his flying skills before Christmas earlier this week.

While relaxing at Tico Time River Resort near Durango, Holmes was hoisted up on a rope, gliding through the air while attached to the excavator.

Holmes says, “Gotta do something during quarantine.”

The next time we see Santa, he will be flying in the sky with a sleigh full of toys for all the good girls and good boys.