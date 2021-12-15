Colorado man charged with assault on a federal officer in Rocky Mountain National Park

DENVER – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces that Daron Marquel Ellis has been charged by criminal complaint with assault on a federal officer by use of a deadly weapon in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 111(a)(1), (b).

According to court documents, the alleged assault occurred on or about December 8, 2021, in Rocky Mountain National Park. Ellis made his initial appearance in Federal Court in Denver on Monday where he was advised by a Federal Magistrate Judge of the charge pending against him and ordered to remain in custody.

Assault on a federal officer by use of a deadly weapon carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.

Assistant United States Attorney Laura Cramer-Babycz is handling the prosecution.

The charge in the criminal complaint is an allegation. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.