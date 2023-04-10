(COLORADO) — On Monday, March 20 the Colorado Lottery revenue for the fiscal year 2023 reached the funding cap for Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) the earliest in the Lottery’s history.

According to the Lottery, for 2023 the Lottery will give $75,706,639 in proceeds to GOCO to fund parks, recreation, conservation, and open space projects throughout the state.

The Lottery contributes the two billion-plus jackpots from Mega Millions and Powerball, plus a dueling jackpot of a combined billion as major factors for the quick pace of reaching the cap. The Lottery also contributes Scratch product growth and Colorado Lotto+ jackpots of more than $14 million as playing a role.

“We’re also thrilled that so much funding will be available for GOCO to support their incredible work. This also means the Lottery will need to responsibly grow our revenue to ensure support for our other beneficiaries like BEST and the Outdoor Equity Fund. Those funds will only receive Lottery revenue after we reach the GOCO cap,” said Tom Seaver, director of the Colorado Lottery.

After reaching the cap, Colorado Lottery funds will go towards the Building Excellent Schools Today Fund (BEST).