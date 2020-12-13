Colorado looks to logging to help re-balance forests

In this Sept. 25, 2013 photo provided by US Forest Service shows an aerial view of the fall on the Medicine Bow – Routt National Forest in the southern Snowy Range, near the Wyoming/Colorado state line. The image shows stands of mostly dead lodgepole pine as a result of the mountain pine beetle epidemic, inter-mixed with pockets of younger, live pine and previously logged areas. (AP Photo/U.S. Forest Service, Joe Riss)

GOULD, Colo. (AP) — Colorado is embracing logging in an effort to revive out-of-balance forests.

The Denver Post reports state foresters want to clear large swaths of beetle-infested lodgepole pines after being stunned by unprecedented megafires over the summer.

Colorado State Forest Service director Mike Lester says large-scale cutting creates fire breaks and reduces fuel for future wildfires. He adds that when lodgepoles grow back, the surrounding broader forests will gain age diversity, with different species such as aspens popping up amid pines on newly-sunlit slopes.

Colorado hasn’t had logging on the scale seen in the Pacific Northwest, and forest ecologists warn against clear-cuts that accelerate erosion and degrade wildlife habitat.