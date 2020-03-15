Colorado legislature pauses session over coronavirus fears

FILE – In this March 30, 2019, file photo the Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building is visible as cherry blossom trees bloom on the West Lawn in Washington. Washington health officials recommended on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, that all “non-essential mass gatherings, including conferences and conventions,” be postponed or canceled through the end of March, a move that could imperil the popular Cherry Blossom Festival. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

DENVER (AP) – Colorado lawmakers are pausing their session over fears of the coronavirus outbreak.

House Speaker KC Becker said Saturday the coronavirus has become an “urgent, pervasive and incredibly important issue for all of us in the legislature to address quickly.”

Lawmakers tentatively plan to reconvene on March 30.

The recess comes 67 days into the 120-day session.

Major legislation, including the state budget, is pending or has yet to be introduced. Dozens of people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Colorado, and one person has died.