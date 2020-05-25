Colorado lawmakers return Tuesday to tackle $3.3 billion budget hole

State

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A lone television photographer passes through the rotunda of the State Capitol on the way to a news conference by Gov. Jared Polis to update the state’s efforts to control the spread of the new coronavirus Friday, May 15, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — When Colorado’s Democrat-led Legislature returns to work Tuesday, it will need to consider dozens of sacrifices brought on by the coronavirus.

Economic fallout from the pandemic is forcing a 25% cut in next year’s general fund spending, with virtually every revenue source in free-fall decline. Lawmakers are looking at drastic cuts to K-12 and higher education funding, while seniors could lose tax breaks on their homes.

The top priority is passing a balanced budget for the fiscal year starting July 1. That will temper Gov. Jared Polis’ goal of delivering universally available health care and reducing its cost.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local