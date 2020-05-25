Colorado lawmakers return Tuesday to tackle $3.3 billion budget hole

A lone television photographer passes through the rotunda of the State Capitol on the way to a news conference by Gov. Jared Polis to update the state’s efforts to control the spread of the new coronavirus Friday, May 15, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — When Colorado’s Democrat-led Legislature returns to work Tuesday, it will need to consider dozens of sacrifices brought on by the coronavirus.

Economic fallout from the pandemic is forcing a 25% cut in next year’s general fund spending, with virtually every revenue source in free-fall decline. Lawmakers are looking at drastic cuts to K-12 and higher education funding, while seniors could lose tax breaks on their homes.

The top priority is passing a balanced budget for the fiscal year starting July 1. That will temper Gov. Jared Polis’ goal of delivering universally available health care and reducing its cost.