Colorado jobless claims exceed 266,000 during pandemic month

A closed sign hangs in the window of a coffee house since a statewide stay-at-home order was put into effect to stop the spread of the new coronavirus Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — More than 266,000 people have filed for unemployment benefits over the past month of the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment says that includes 104,000 people who filed initial claims just last week.

The surge is largely driven by workers displaced in the hotel and restaurant industries, personal physician, dentist and other medical specialists’ offices, children’s day care, auto dealers and manufacturing. Those sectors saw significant drop-offs in business since statewide stay-in-place orders, non-essential business closures and other measures were adopted to combat the coronavirus pandemic in March.