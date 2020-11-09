Colorado ‘Jeopardy!’ winners remember their moments with Alex Trebek

DENVER (KDVR) — Two Colorado “Jeopardy!” winners are honoring the legacy of Alex Trebek through sharing fond memories of meeting the beloved game show host with FOX31.

University of Northern Colorado journalism professor Dr. Lynn Klyde-Allaman won “Jeopardy!” in 2018.

Her mother also went on the show while she was pregnant with Klyde-Allaman in 1968.

“It was a dream of mine for a lot of years and I’m so glad I got to do it, especially with Alex,” Lynn Klyde-Allaman said, adding “I’ll never forget him, meeting him was one of the highlights of my life.”

Klyde-Allaman says her interactions with Trebek were short, but they had a lasting impact on her, especially during the tense moments of the game.

“It’s nerve wrecking being up there with the lights on and the cameras on but he made us feel at ease and welcome,” Klyde-Allaman said.

Aurora teacher Kyle Jones met Trebek on two different occasions. After winning seven games in 2018, he was asked back for the Tournament of Champions in November 2019.

“There was no pretense about him, talking to him and interacting with him, there was nothing fake he wasn’t acting,” Jones said, adding “It wasn’t a celebrity putting on a face for an audience or anything. It was just him being him.”

During Jones’ last appearance on the show, Trebek had already publicly shared his cancer diagnosis with the world.

“We expected the worst pretty quickly but he surprised us all by continuing on, we saw him in the Tournament of Champions last year and he just kept going,” Jones said.

“He was a fighter, he really fought, they said he had some tough days, it’s a very sad day,” Klyde-Allaman said.