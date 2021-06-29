Colorado home to 5 of top 10 healthiest counties in the U.S.

A biker hits a jump on Valkyrie during the opening day of the Snowmass Bike Park and Elk Camp Gondola on Monday, June 21, 2021. The bike park offers 25 miles of downhill trails with varying degrees of difficulty. To access the bike park trails, visitors can ride both the Elk Camp Gondola and Elk Camp Chair to different sections on the mountain. The Snowmass Bike Park will be open all week through September 6th and then the following four weekends. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times via AP)

DENVER — Half of the top 10 healthiest counties in the nation are in Colorado, according to U.S. News and World Report.

The healthiest county in Colorado is Douglas County, ranking #2 on the annual Healthiest Communities 2021 report by U.S. News and World Report.

The full top 10 healthiest counties list:

Los Alamos County, New Mexico Douglas County, Colorado Falls Church city, Virginia Loudoun County, Virginia Broomfield County, Colorado San Miguel County, Colorado Pitkin County, Colorado Howard County, Maryland Morgan County, Utah Routt County, Colorado

The report evaluates almost 3,000 counties nationwide, analyzing 84 metrics across 10 categories.

To see the full Healthy Communities analysis, visit Healthiest Communities Rankings 2021.