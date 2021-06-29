Colorado home to 5 of top 10 healthiest counties in the U.S.

DENVER — Half of the top 10 healthiest counties in the nation are in Colorado, according to U.S. News and World Report.
The healthiest county in Colorado is Douglas County, ranking #2 on the annual Healthiest Communities 2021 report by U.S. News and World Report.
The full top 10 healthiest counties list:
- Los Alamos County, New Mexico
- Douglas County, Colorado
- Falls Church city, Virginia
- Loudoun County, Virginia
- Broomfield County, Colorado
- San Miguel County, Colorado
- Pitkin County, Colorado
- Howard County, Maryland
- Morgan County, Utah
- Routt County, Colorado
The report evaluates almost 3,000 counties nationwide, analyzing 84 metrics across 10 categories.
To see the full Healthy Communities analysis, visit Healthiest Communities Rankings 2021.