Colorado hiker found safe after he went missing for 2 days

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A 66-year-old Denver man has been found safe after he went missing for two days in the western Colorado mountains.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office says Neil James Brosseau was found in good spirits shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say Brosseau was climbing Pyramid Peak with two family members on Sunday when he became separated from the others and was last seen about 2 p.m. Sunday at about 13,000 feet elevation at the top of a saddle that leads to the northeast summit ridge.

The other two members of the group hiked out and alerted authorities.

Pyramid Peak is about 12 miles southwest of Aspen.