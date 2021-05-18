Colorado health department denies COVID test service’s claim of unpaid bill

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is responding to a claim by the eMed telemed company that services have been suspended due to the state not paying its bill.

eMed provides services that support the BinaxNow rapid COVID test.

A Colorado Springs man tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers he used the home test when his son developed symptoms that seemed related to COVID-19.

He received a negative result but when he tried to verify the results on the eMed website he saw a message that said the service was not available because the state had not settled its part of the deal.

“The web page basically saying sorry no one’s available because the state hasn’t paid its bill; pretty concerning and surprising at the same time,” he said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to eMed. A spokesperson issued this statement:

eMed is deeply committed to the State of Colorado and its citizens. Since the announcement in January by the Governor’s office to purchase and deliver two million COVID-19 tests, eMed worked diligently and stood up the infrastructure needed to provide the required services. Unfortunately, the state has only issued a small percentage of the tests promised. eMed, at this point, had no other choice than to temporarily suspend this much-needed service due to non payment. We look forward to working with the State on a resolution to this issue.”

FOX31 also reached out to CDPHE. A spokesperson said the eMed statement is not true and CDPHE encourages residents to have confidence that they can conveniently and safely use the home test kits.

CDPHE issued this statement: