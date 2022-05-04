DENVER (KDVR) — Research from Wallet Hub shows Colorado has one of the biggest drug problems in the country.

Wallet Hub said researchers looked at 21 different metrics for each state, which compared drug arrests, overdose rates, opioid prescriptions, and employee drug testing laws.

Here’s the rankings from Wallet Hub for highest drug use. Colorado lands at seventh overall.

Overall Rank StateTotal Score Drug Use & Addiction Law Enforcement Drug Health Issues & Rehab 
1West Virginia58.424323
2District of Columbia57.241297
3Arkansas54.021449
4Missouri53.3629112
5New Mexico52.678725
6Nevada52.419371
7Colorado52.401768
8Michigan52.0913194
9Oregon49.667432
10Tennessee48.9132532
11Louisiana48.37122114
12Kentucky46.825850
13Rhode Island46.7911475
14Indiana46.63101444
15Massachusetts46.35182015
16Montana46.27162311
17Vermont45.6724936
18Arizona45.5221286
19Maine45.4064621
20Oklahoma44.1031323
21Wyoming43.9140230
22Illinois43.75241831
23Washington42.09154420
24New Hampshire41.56341537
25Kansas41.25362410
26Alaska40.78204816
27Mississippi40.23322622
28New York40.14371640
29California39.65223038
30Pennsylvania39.3135948
31Maryland38.95253833
32North Carolina38.56272739
33Florida38.52334213
34Delaware37.93304127
35New Jersey37.52411234
36Connecticut37.45233542
37Texas36.95461318
38Ohio36.43194047
39South Carolina36.24265035
40Wisconsin35.34421046
41Alabama34.42285119
42Georgia34.18383626
43South Dakota33.87491128
44Virginia33.77441743
45Nebraska33.58482217
46North Dakota33.1951545
47Iowa32.81433324
48Idaho30.30473129
49Utah28.57453441
50Hawaii25.20394551
51Minnesota22.93503949
Credit: Wallet Hub

Note: With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that state, where a rank of 1 represents the worst conditions for that metric category.

Other rankings for Colorado

  • 14th – Share of teenagers who used illicit drugs in the past month
  • 6th – Share of adults who used illicit drugs in the past month
  • 30th – Drug overdose deaths per capita
  • 2nd – Share of adults who couldn’t get treatment for illicit drug use in the past year
  • 19th – Substance abuse treatment facilities per 100,000 people (Age 12+) using illicit drugs

Experts said that authorities need to be honest in how they approach this topic in the public arena, “the war on drugs and “this is your brain on drugs” backfired badly.”

“Clearly, attempting to keep drugs out of the country is a lost cause – in part because many drugs that are misused (fentanyl analogs) are easily manufactured anywhere,” shared Ph.D. Charles France, Professor of Pharmacology, and Professor of Psychiatry.

Wallet Hub ranked Minnesota as having the lowest drug use in the country. The highest drug use in the country was determined to be in West Virginia.