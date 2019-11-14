Colorado governor’s $34.5B budget emphasizes education

State

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
FILE - In this May 8, 2019, file photo, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis responds to a question about a shooting at a charter school during a news conference in Highlands Ranch, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

FILE – In this May 8, 2019, file photo, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis responds to a question about a shooting at a charter school during a news conference in Highlands Ranch, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis proposed a $34.5 billion state budget Wednesday for the next fiscal year, once again emphasizing early and higher education investments and seeking to increase rainy-day reserves.

Polis presented his request to the Joint Budget Committee, which will craft a balanced budget during the 2020 legislative session.

Polis noted that the requested funding increase of 2.9% kept with the inflation rate, Colorado Politics reported.

“There’s not a lot of free money” available, he said.

Polis wants to increase general fund reserve to 7.5% of state obligations from the current 7.25% to help the state weather a possible economic downturn.

The Democratic governor previously instituted full-day, state-funded kindergarten, and increased pre-school enrollment. He wants to boost state-funded preschool enrollment by 6,000 children next year.

Polis requested $52 million to help reduce unfunded state obligations to K-12 schools to about $520 million; $10 million for capital improvements to public colleges and universities; and $14 million to help college students make payments on their loans during the first two years after graduation.

Tuition at public colleges and universities would rise by 3% under his plan.

Polis wants $550 million for transportation. He also has outlined a plan to give state workers two months of paid family leave.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories