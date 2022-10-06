(DENVER) — After the Colorado.gov State Web Portal was taken offline on Wednesday due to a cybersecurity incident, the Governor’s Office of Information Technology (OIT) announced on Thursday that the portal has resumed normal operation.

The OIT said all other Colorado.gov websites and essential state government services were unaffected by the cyber event and continue to be available.

The OIT and State Emergency Operations Center worked with the Statewide Internet Portal Authority (SIPA) and their vendor partner – who together manage Colorado.gov websites – to restore access to the Portal homepage at 6 p.m. Thursday.

While only the Colorado.gov homepage was impacted by the event, OIT, SIPA and their vendor partner said they will continue to actively monitor state websites and systems.

This cybersecurity incident is part of an ongoing investigation in collaboration with state and federal partners, the OIT said.