Colorado Free Application Day for colleges and universities is October 13

DENVER — Govenor Jared Polis announced Thursday that all 32 public colleges and universities in Colorado and several private institutions will allow students to apply for free on Tuesday, October 13 as part of the third annual Colorado Free Application Day.

The Colorado Department of Higher Education (CDHE) has posted admissions application and fee waiver information for each college and university that allows students to apply, on October 13 only, for free.

“Colorado Free Application Day allows students to activate their potential, pick their path and reach higher than they ever thought they could,” said Dr. Angie Paccione, executive director of CDHE. “With so many options available, whether you go to college or technical school, university, or become an apprentice, there’s a program in Colorado that will unlock your future.”

During last year’s campaign, students turned in nearly 44,500 applications, half of which came from students of color and a third from first-generation students. Statewide, 2019 application submissions were up 100% compared to 2018, according to the news release.

The day caps off Colorado Applies Month, a five-week, statewide campaign that encourages high school juniors and seniors – and adults – to select an education or training option that’s best for them and apply to that program.