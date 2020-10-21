Colorado fires: What to know Tuesday, October 21

A bulldozer helps the Logan Hotshots during a firing operation on the Cameron Peak Fire. / Courtesy Cameron Peak Fire Information

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A new evacuation notice was issued for the East Troublesome Fire in Grand County Tuesday, as the fire grew several thousand acres. Here’s the latest on that fire and others burning across the state.

Ice Fire

The Ice Fire started Monday near the Ice Lakes Trailhead about five miles west of Silverton in southwestern Colorado. The fire has burned about 508 acres and is 15% contained as of Wednesday morning.

A total of 100 people are fighting the fire. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Calwood Fire

The Calwood Fire northwest of Boulder has burned 9,915 acres and is 21% contained as of Wednesday morning. That’s up from 9,106 acres and 17% containment Monday night.

At least 26 structures, including some homes, have been lost in the fire.

A total of 411 people are fighting the fire, which started Saturday. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Lefthand Canyon Fire

The Lefthand Canyon Fire is burning southeast of Ward in Boulder County. It has burned 386 acres and is 4% contained as of Monday night.

Crews were able to get containment lines connected around the full perimeter of the fire on Tuesday. According to Wednesday’s update, an increase in containment will come as those lines are secured to the point that firefighters are comfortable they will hold.

Rocky Mountain Type 2 Incident Management Team Black is managing both the Calwood Fire and the Lefthand Canyon Fire.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire, which started Sunday.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire in the mountains west of Fort Collins has burned 206,009 acres with 52% containment as of Wednesday morning. That’s up from 205,004 acres and 51% containment Tuesday morning.

A total of 1,591 people are fighting the fire, which has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.

East Troublesome Fire

The East Troublesome Fire is burning about 17 miles northeast of Kremmling. It has burned about 19,086 acres with 10% containment as of Wednesday morning. That’s up from 13,346 acres Monday night, with no change in containment.

A new evacuation notice was issued Tuesday. Visit East Troublesome Fire on InciWeb for details.

A total of 295 people are fighting the fire. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Nebo Fire

The Nebo Fire started October 14 in the Weminuche Wilderness in southwestern Colorado. It’s burning south of Mt. Nebo, southeast of Silverton.

The fire has burned about 40 acres as of Wednesday, which is the same acreage reported Friday. It is not currently threatening any values, communities, or structures.

Mullen Fire

The Mullen Fire is burning on the Colorado-Wyoming border, west of Laramie. The fire has burned 176,863 acres with 73% containment as of Tuesday night.

The fire remains quiet, although residents may see residual smoke and flames inside the fire as isolated heavy fuels smolder. Fire personnel are monitoring the fire, mopping up, removing equipment and repairing damage.

A total of 445 people are fighting the fire.

The fire was first reported September 17. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Middle Fork Fire

The Middle Fork Fire about 10 miles north of Steamboat Springs has burned about 20,194 acres as of Wednesday morning, with 1% containment. That’s up from 19,938 acres Monday morning, with no change in containment.

A total of 123 people are fighting the fire, which started September 6. Investigators have determined it was caused by lightning.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs grew about 35 acres Thursday, its first growth in more than a month. The fire has burned 32,466 acres with 91% containment as of Sunday morning.

A total of 13 people are fighting the fire, which started August 10. Investigators believe the fire was human-caused.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County is at 14,670 acres, with 26% containment as of Wednesday morning.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused. A total of 190 people are fighting the fire.