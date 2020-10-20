Colorado fires: What to know Tuesday, October 20

The Ice Fire on Monday, October 19. / Courtesy Office of Emergency Management, San Juan County Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A new wildfire started near Silverton in southwestern Colorado Monday, as other fires continue to burn in the northern part of the state. Here’s the latest on the fires burning across Colorado.

Around 400,000 acres have burned in Colorado in 2020. That's about 625 square miles. CONTEXT: Denver, Fort Collings, Colorado Springs and Pueblo combine to a size of about 464 square miles. The entire state is in a drought…we need rain and snow. #cowx pic.twitter.com/tC3Z7ylEvW — Matt Meister (@TheWxMeister) October 20, 2020

Ice Fire

The Ice Fire started Monday near the Ice Lakes Trailhead about five miles west of Silverton in southwestern Colorado. The fire has burned about 320 acres as of Tuesday morning.

Approximate location of fire:

On Monday, 23 hikers and three dogs were evacuated from the fire area.

Smoke will be visible from Durango, Silverton and other surrounding areas, including Highway 550.

A total of 56 people are fighting the fire. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Calwood Fire

The Calwood Fire has burned about 9,106 acres northwest of Boulder. It is 17% contained as of Monday night.

At least 26 structures, including some homes, have been lost in the fire. The Boulder Office of Emergency Management said Monday that the Damage Assessment Team got to almost all remaining homes and reports no new losses. The far western section is still too dangerous and active for the team to reach.

A total of 255 people are fighting the fire, which started Saturday. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Lefthand Canyon Fire

The Lefthand Canyon Fire is burning southeast of Ward in Boulder County. It has burned 386 acres and is 4% contained as of Monday night.

Rocky Mountain Type 2 Incident Management Team Black is managing both the Calwood Fire and the Lefthand Canyon Fire.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire, which started Sunday.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire in the mountains west of Fort Collins has burned 205,004 acres as of Tuesday morning.

That’s up from 203,604 acres as of Monday morning. It is by far the largest wildfire in Colorado history, and the only one to burn more than 200,000 acres.

The fire is 51% contained as of Tuesday morning, which is a decrease from 62% containment reported Monday morning.

A total of 1,542 people are fighting the fire, which has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.

East Troublesome Fire

The East Troublesome Fire is burning near Grimes Peak, about 17 miles northeast of Kremmling. It has burned about 13,346 acres with 10% containment as of Monday night.

That’s up from 12,655 acres Monday morning, with no change in containment.

A total of 231 people are fighting the fire. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Nebo Fire

The Nebo Fire started Wednesday in the Weminuche Wilderness in southwestern Colorado. It’s burning south of Mt. Nebo, southeast of Silverton.

The fire has burned about 40 acres as of Friday. It is not currently threatening any values, communities, or structures.

Mullen Fire

The Mullen Fire is burning on the Colorado-Wyoming border, west of Laramie. The fire has burned 176,854 acres with 72% containment as of Monday night. That’s a slight increase in containment from Monday morning.

A total of 445 people are fighting the fire.

The fire was first reported September 17. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Middle Fork Fire

The Middle Fork Fire about 10 miles north of Steamboat Springs has burned about 19,938 acres as of Monday morning, with 1% containment.

A total of 136 people are fighting the fire, which started September 6. Investigators have determined it was caused by lightning.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs grew about 35 acres Thursday, its first growth in more than a month. The fire has burned 32,466 acres with 91% containment as of Sunday morning.

A total of 13 people are fighting the fire, which started August 10. Investigators believe the fire was human-caused.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County is at 14,645 acres, with 26% containment as of Monday night.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused. A total of 194 people are fighting the fire.