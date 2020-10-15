Colorado fires: New wildfire in Grand County prompts evacuations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cameron Peak Fire exploded in size Wednesday, becoming the largest wildfire in state history, and a new fire, the East Troublesome Fire, prompted evacuations in the same part of the state where several other fires are already burning.

Here’s the latest on those fires and others burning across Colorado.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire in the mountains west of Fort Collins has burned 164,140 acres as of Thursday morning, making it by far the largest wildfire in Colorado history.

The fire is 56% contained.

Several new evacuation notices were issued Wednesday. Visit Cameron Peak Fire on InciWeb for details.

More photos from Lory State Park on Wednesday. #CameronPeakFire



Lory is in the mandatory evacuation zone and will remain closed. pic.twitter.com/ql4ehzVNEp — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 15, 2020

Fire officials said “some structures have been impacted” during Wednesday’s extreme fire activity, but detailed structure assessments have not yet been completed.

A total of 1,011 people are fighting the fire, which has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.

East Troublesome Fire

The East Troublesome Fire started Wednesday near Grimes Peak, about 17 miles northeast of Kremmling. It has burned about 391 acres as of Wednesday night.

Approximate location of fire:

Evacuation notices were issued for homes in the area. Visit East Troublesome Fire on InciWeb for details.

Air Attack flew the fire Wednesday and reported the fire area is inaccessible to engines at this time. Crews and aircraft from the Williams Fork and Middle Fork Fires will be on scene Thursday morning.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Nebo Fire

The Nebo Fire started Wednesday in the Weminuche Wilderness in southwestern Colorado. It’s burning south of Mt. Nebo, southeast of Silverton. The fire has burned about 12 acres at about 11,700 feet elevation.

Smoke haze may be visible from surrounding communities and high elevation passes in the area.

Wild Horse Fire

The Wild Horse Fire burning along Highway 115 on Fort Carson is 40% contained as of the final update Tuesday evening.

Mullen Fire

The Mullen Fire is burning on the Colorado-Wyoming border, west of Laramie. The fire has burned 176,371 acres with 34% containment as of Thursday morning.

A total of 1,147 people are fighting the fire.

The fire was first reported September 17. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Middle Fork Fire

The Middle Fork Fire about 10 miles north of Steamboat Springs has burned about 19,782 acres as of Wednesday morning. No containment has been reported.

A total of 167 people are fighting the fire, which started September 6. Investigators have determined it was caused by lightning.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs is holding steady at 32,431 acres, with 91% containment. The fire has not grown in more than a month.

A total of 13 people are fighting the fire, which started August 10. Investigators believe the fire was human-caused.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County is at 14,577 acres, with 26% containment as of Wednesday evening.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused. A total of 362 people are fighting the fire.