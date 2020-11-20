Colorado energy agency apologizes after email mocks oil companies

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission has apologized after employees inadvertently sent an email that ridiculed some companies the state agency regulates.

The email was sent Sunday as the agency was testing a new e-filing system. It was sent to hundreds of oil and gas workers across the state.

The message referred to the state’s oil companies as “Snake Oil Inc.,” “Bad Oil and Gas,” “Here We Go Again” and “Acme Company.”

A spokesperson for the state agency apologized in a statement, saying that the employees involved in the email have been rebuked.

Gov. Jared Polis called the email “unacceptable” in a statement on Thursday.