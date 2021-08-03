Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment updates mask requirements

DENVER– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has updated its COVID-19 guidelines for residential care facilities for elderly adults and disabled individuals.

Masks will be required for all staff, visitors and residents in residential care facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

Fully vaccinated individuals will be required to have a COVID-19 test if they have come into contact with a COVID-19 positive person. Testing will include the lab-based PCR immediately following exposure and point-of-care testing as well as daily rapid-testing during the incubation period.

Randy Kuykendall, director of the health facilities and EMS division, said, “As we look to decrease new COVID-19 cases, additional or more stringent infection prevention measures may be necessary at times and our experts will continue to monitor virus data so we can make mitigation decisions that best fit Colorado’s residential care facilities.”

