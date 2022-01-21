Colorado Department of Health and Environment reminds all Coloradans to get booster COVID-19 vaccine

Vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are seen at the Assad Iben El Fourat school in Oued Ellil, outside Tunisa. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi, file)

STATEWIDE — The state of Colorado is reminding all Coloradans age 12 and older should receive a third vaccine dose five months after receiving their primary series. A third vaccine dose provides the highest level of protection against the COVID-19 virus and its variants.

The CDC recently updated the recommended timeline for when people can get a third Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine dose, shortening the minimum interval from six to five months. The CDC also updated their recommendation for a third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech to include adolescents age 12 to 17. Only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for adolescents aged 12-17.

Many vaccine clinics offer everything necessary–first and second doses, pediatric doses and the important third dose. Flu vaccines may also be available and it is safe to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and a flu vaccine on the same day. A complete listing of where you can get vaccinated is here.

There are a number of large community vaccine sites throughout the state including the following:

Arapahoe Community College (5900 S Santa Fe Dr., Lot B, Littleton, CO 80120)

Aurora Municipal Center (15151 E Alameda Pkwy., Aurora, CO 80012)

Avon Town Hall (100 Mikaela Way, Avon, CO 81620)

Boulder County Fairgrounds (9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, CO 80501)

Chapel Hills Mall (1710 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80920)

Citadel Mall (680 Citadel Dr. E, Colorado Springs, CO 80909)

Douglas County Fairgrounds (500 Fairgrounds Road, Castle Rock, CO 80104)

Jefferson Marketplace (8194 S Kipling Pkwy., Littleton, CO 80127)

La Plata County Fairgrounds (2500 Main Ave., Durango, CO 81301)

Mesa County Public Health (510 29 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81504)

Pueblo Mall (3201 Dillon Dr., Pueblo, CO 81008)

Summit County Public Health (360 Peak One Dr., Frisco, CO 80443)

Vail Health (180 S Frontage Road W, 2nd Floor, Vail, CO 81657)

Weld County Clerk and Recorder Building (1250 H St., Greeley, CO 80631)

Four community vaccine sites now offer testing and vaccination at the same location:

Dick’s Sporting Goods Park (6000 Victory Way, Lot H, Commerce City, CO 80022)

Timberline Church (2908 S Timberline Road, Fort Collins, CO 80525)

WaterWorld (8801 N Pecos St, Federal Heights, CO 80260)

Appointments, and walk-ups are accepted while vaccine inventory is available each day.

The clinics at Ball Arena continue this week:

Jan. 22: Noon – 7:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Jan. 23: Noon – 7:30 p.m. (Nuggets game)

Jan. 24: Noon – 7:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Jan. 25: Noon – 7:30 p.m. (no event)

Jan. 26: Noon – 8:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Jan. 28: Noon – 7:30 p.m. (no event)

Ball Arena is located at 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, CO 80204. The vaccine clinic is in the parking lot just north of Chopper Circle and 9th Street.

Parking is free on non-event days OR on event days if you arrive before the arena doors open (usually three hours before the event). All types of COVID-19 vaccines, including Pfizer for children age 5-11, are available at Ball Arena clinics. Flu vaccines are also available. Appointments are encouraged but not required.

To get to a clinic, check out the following:

Need a ride? Mile High United Way’s Ride United program provides access to free rides (up to 25 miles each way) to vaccination sites across Colorado. Dial 2-1-1 or visit 211colorado.org to learn more.

to learn more. Transit in the Denver-Boulder metro area: Use RTD’s trip planner.

These clinics are in addition to the more than 1800 vaccine providers across the state.

Vaccines are the safest, most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and its variants and to help avoid the worst outcomes (severe illness, hospitalization, and death) among those who do become infected.

State health officials stress that all Coloradans ages 5 and older should get vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. Coloradans should get a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to ensure the highest level of protection against the virus if they:

Are 12 or older and received their second dose of Pfizer at least five months ago.

Are 18 or older and received their second dose of Moderna at least five months ago.

If you are immunocompromised and got three doses of Pfizer or Moderna in your primary series, you should get a fourth dose six months after your third dose. The CDC recommends that moderately or severely immunocompromised 5– to 11-year-olds receive an additional primary dose of vaccine 28 days after their second dose of Pfizer pediatric vaccine.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.