Colorado couple survives rolling Jeep down hill

TELLURIDE, Colo. (AP) — Bystanders joined first responders in rescuing an elderly couple who had rolled their vehicle 450 feet (137 meters) down a steep mountainside in western Colorado.

The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred Saturday afternoon when the Jeep carrying a Montrose couple, both 72 years old, on their way to Telluride went off a road near Royer Gulch.

KMGH-TV in Denver reports that more than 35 people were involved in the five-hour rescue operation.

Officials say the couple, who were not identified, suffered critical injuries and were flown to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction. Their conditions were not immediately known.

