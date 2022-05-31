FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Two comfort dogs from Fort Collins have arrived in Uvalde, Texas and are already hard at work following the deadly elementary school shooting that occurred earlier this month.

The traveling group of golden retrievers visit areas that have recently experienced tragedy, including Boulder after the deadly King Soopers Shooting there.

Lutheran Church Charities’ K9 Comfort Dogs, like Cubby and Devorah, show up to provide support to grieving families and share love with community members.