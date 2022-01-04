Colorado Cattleman’s Association reacts to Biden’s latest meat processing ideas; says government should not overreach

COLORADO — The Colorado Cattleman’s Association is reacting to President Joe Biden’s latest meeting at the White House and his ideas on how to boost competition and reduce prices in the meat processing industry.

In the meeting, Biden said one of the issues his administration wants to tackle is having better protection from ranchers and farmers from abuse by big processors. The vice president of the Colorado Cattleman Association said although it is good more attention is being paid to issues within the beef industry, the government should not overreach.

“These companies are the ones that feed the world and we need them because we know we can’t harvest these animals in tiny animal packing plants everywhere,” Executive Vice President of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association Terry Fankhauser said. “I don’t know if government intervention fully is the right answer here. It is when laws are being broken but if laws aren’t being broken, we need to think of the carrot, not the stick.”

Other issues Fankhauser said should be addressed include modernizing rules and regulations, and figuring out how to deal with employee shortage impacting all aspects of the beef industry.