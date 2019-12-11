Colorado authorities identify skier killed in avalanche

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have identified a woman who died in an avalanche while skiing in northern Colorado.

The Coloradoan reports the woman has been identified as 29-year-old Michelle Lindsay of Fort Collins.

Authorities say Lindsay was buried in a powerful avalanche Sunday. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says members of her ski party dug her from the snow, but found she was not breathing. She was declared dead at the scene.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office says Lindsay died from asphyxiation while trapped under the snow.

The avalanche happened at Diamond Peak just north of Rocky Mountain National Park, 68 miles west of Fort Collins.