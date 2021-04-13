Colorado auctions off 14 cannabis-themed license plates to benefit state’s Disability Funding Committee

DENVER — Colorado is auctioning rights for 14 different official state license plates with cannabis-themed phrases.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Colorado Disability Funding Committee and will be used to fund disability application assistance as well as new and innovative programs increasing quality of life and independence of Colorado’s disability community.

Colorado is proud of our creativity and ingenuity. We’ve been a leader in the cannabis space for over a decade, and this effort allows us to fund critical projects and programs in our disability community,” said Governor Jared Polis.

Individuals are bidding on the right to own the use of the configuration of letters and numbers on their Colorado license plate or have the ability to purchase a novelty plate and retain the exclusive rights to use the configuration on their Colorado license plate at a later date. Individuals are responsible for paying all standard registration fees, a personalized plate production fee, and any additional fees for a designer background if they don’t want the standard white and green license plate.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to provide funding to a program that serves individuals with disabilities. I’m thrilled to support this effort and look forward to seeing which plate raises the most funds,” said Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera.

The Governor reminds the public it is never a good idea to mix driving and cannabis. Cannabis impairs critical abilities needed to drive safely, which can result in a crash. A DUI can cost more than $13,500 and include jail time, loss of license and more.

Bidding is online and remains open until 4:20 p.m. Mountain Time on April 20.