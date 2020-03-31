Colorado attorney general warns of relief check scams

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As the federal government prepares to send stimulus checks to every American, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is issuing a warning to be cautious.

Weister said the government hasn’t sent a single stimulus check yet, but scammers are already trying to get personal information from Coloradans by pretending to be with the government.

Weiser said you should not respond to texts and emails about checks from the government, and don’t click on links from sources you don’t know.

Weiser adds the government will not ask you to pay anything up front to get this stimulus money, and will not call you to ask for your social security, bank account, or credit card number.

If you are eligible for a payment, you will receive it directly from the IRS. No sign-up is required, and there is no need to call anyone.