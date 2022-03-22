DENVER — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser issued a statement on the one-year anniversary of the tragic Table Mesa King Soopers shooting.

Full statement:

“One year ago, a gunman entered the Table Mesa King Soopers in Boulder and shot and killed 10 people, including Boulder police officer Eric Talley. Today, we remember those who lost their lives or survived this tragic act of gun violence, and we comfort the loved ones who have been through unspeakable pain and loss.

“While this awful mass shooting shook the Boulder community and our state, it didn’t rock our spirit. From helping victims and survivors, to showing love and solidarity at the memorial in front of King Soopers, to honoring the life of Officer Talley for his bravery and sacrifice, we came together to support our fellow Coloradans through their grief. I’m always in awe when I see how Coloradans show up for each other and bring light to our state even on its darkest days.

“Finally, this incident didn’t break our resolve to address gun violence. We must continue our work to keep guns out of the hands of people who are a danger to others or to themselves, and we need to rededicate ourselves to addressing the continuing threat of gun violence. By doing so, we’ll curb this crisis and save lives.”