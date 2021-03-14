Colorado Army National Guard snow response starts search and rescue missions

DENVER — Colorado Army National Guard snow response teams prepare to relocate in anticipation of search and rescue missions in Northern Colorado due to the winter storm.

They will search for stranded motorists. Blizzard Warning in effect for I-25 Corridor through the Palmer Divide until midnight tonight. An additional 2-6 inches of snow, with gusts as high as 45 mph, will create nearly impossible travel conditions. I-25 is closed in both directions from Colorado Springs to South Denver.

Colorado State Patrol is urging drivers to avoid travel altogether.

#COwx Update from Colorado State Patrol – Avoid Travel https://t.co/sBmc6zi3xt — CO – Emergency Mgmt (@COEmergency) March 14, 2021

Blowing snow, snowdrifts, snow packed & even icy roads. Stay off the roads today! #cowx @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/BNg4MUnEWX — Valerie Mills (@ValWeatherGal) March 14, 2021

Earlier this week, Governor Polis declared a state of disaster emergency due to the severe winter weather conditions expected in Colorado and authorized employment of the Colorado National Guard to provide search, rescue, and shelter assistance during the storm.

The Guard is authorized from 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 12 to 12:00 p.m. on Monday, March 15.