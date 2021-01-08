Colorado AG opens grand jury investigation into death of Elijah McClain

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s Attorney General, Phil Weiser, announced Friday that the Attorney General’s Office has opened a grand jury investigation into the death of Elijah McClain.

“Under the Governor’s executive order, the Attorney General’s Office continues to conduct an independent investigation concerning the events of August 24, 2019, involving Elijah McClain and his subsequent death,” the office said in a statement. “We have now opened a grand jury investigation. The grand jury is an investigative tool that has the power to compel testimony from witnesses and require production of documents and other relevant information that would otherwise be unavailable.”

McClain, 23, died over a year ago after an altercation with three police officers and after being sedated with ketamine.

“Our investigation will be thorough, guided by the facts and law, and worthy of the public’s trust. In order to maintain the impartiality and integrity of the process, we have no further comment at this time.” shared the Attorney General’s Office Friday.

The City of Aurora says the results of the independent Elijah McClain death investigation it commissioned will likely be presented in early February.

The city hired a team of three independent investigators during the summer to examine McClain’s August 2019 death and the actions by police, fire officials and paramedics.

Meanwhile, the city anticipates that the consulting group hired to help reform the police department, 21CP Solutions, will present a “late February” report analyzing hiring and recruitment practices at the Aurora Police Department.

