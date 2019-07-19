Colorado abortion clinic leaving family planning program

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado’s first abortion clinic is withdrawing from a federal program that funds family planning for low-income women because of the Trump administration’s ban on referring women for abortions.

The program, known as Title X, doesn’t pay for abortions. The new rules bar providers from referring women elsewhere for the procedure and require them to keep abortion services separate physically and financially from their other services.

Lisa Radelet of the Boulder Valley Women’s Health Center told the Daily Camera that the center founded in 1973 isn’t “willing to practice medicine” that way and sees the regulations as a gag rule. She also said the clinic can’t afford to open a separate facility.

Title X funds are comprised of federal dollars matched by the state and make up 20 percent of the center’s budget.

