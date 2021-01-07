Colorado 16-year-old missing after trip to Arizona

DENVER (KDVR) — The family of a missing teenager is pleading with the public to help find her.

Whitney Lulloff, 16, mysteriously disappeared from Denver International Airport on Monday at 12:30 p.m. She had flown from Phoenix to Denver by herself after visiting her father in Arizona.

Kris Lulloff said the Phoenix Police Department confirmed she got on the plane. She did not text her father when she landed like she normally would. And she did not meet her stepfather, who was waiting for her at DIA.

Kris Lulloff said, “She always texts me when she lands. She will say, ‘I landed. I’m here dad,’ and then I won’t hear from her for a few days [while] she gets caught up in Colorado. In this case, her flight landed in Denver, and we didn’t hear from her. No texts, nothing. Her stepdad was waiting. That was the first note I got. He reached out and asked if she had gotten on the plane because she didn’t come out, and she hasn’t been heard from since.”

Lulloff said Whitney is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, athletic build, straight blonde hair and green eyes. She was wearing black ripped jeans, black high tops and a light gray sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. The anonymous tip-line is 720-913-STOP (7867).

Lulloff said, “I know from my prior life in law enforcement, time is of the essence here. This one is a tough one, working a long time in law enforcement and having worked many cases like this, this one is tough because it’s a personal thing this time. It makes your mind wander quite a bit. I’m pleading for some sort of hope to know Whitney is OK.”

Dani Barnhill, a family friend and retired police officer, is helping the family search for Whitney.

She said, “When Kris called me, I was very concerned just because of the circumstances — it was out of the norm, how she would normally act. She has a good relationship with her father. We want to try to hopefully reach out to people in the Denver area that might have been on that flight. Do they recall seeing Whitney, do they recall her talking to anybody, walking away from the plane or meeting with anybody?”

It was American Airlines flight 2511, which left Phoenix at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4.