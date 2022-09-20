COLORADO — The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced changes to driver’s license photo requirements, and now you can smile for your photo.

The DMV said that Coloradans can now smile when having their photo taken for driver’s licenses, identification cards, or instruction permits.

“We are always looking at ways to better serve Coloradans,” said Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles Senior Director Electra Bustle. “We want to offer the opportunity to residents to smile if they like the next time they get their photo taken at the DMV.”

The DMV said that the next time you get your picture taken for a driver’s license say “Cheese!”