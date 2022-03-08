COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Between fraudulent unemployment claims and contractors trying to take advantage of consumers and online sales, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser says reports of frauds and scams have increased over the course of the pandemic.

“The past two years, we lived through a pandemic,” Weiser said. “It was a boom and also a boon for scammers.”

Weiser released the top ten scam complaints his office received in 2021, noting reports increased 15% over the course of the year.

Top 10 Scams:

Retail Sales: 1,266 complaints (i.e. unauthorized subscriptions or memberships, hidden fees, service or delivery issues. The AG office notes, ‘Many of which were related to the COVID-19 pandemic) Unemployment Scams: 995 complaints (i.e. fraudulent claims often times using stolen personal information) Automotive Sales and Service: 758 complains (i.e. unfair pricing in car sales or repairs) Professional and other related services: 728 complaints (i.e. issues about product warranties, customer support, or legal services) Commercial & Residential Home Services/ Repair: 727 complaints (i.e. complaints about contracting services for home repairs or remodels) Vacation & Travel: 678 complaints (i.e. issues with time shares or travel agencies) Debt Collection: 532 complaints (Weiser’s office notes Colorado’s Fair Debt Collection Practices Act that prohibits harassment or abuse by debt collectors) Health Care & Medical Services: 508 Complaints (i.e issues reported in hospitals, urgent care, with insurance carries, etc.) Telecommunications: 409 complaints (issues with billing, service, or coverage. Can also include hidden fees) Real Estate Sales & Services: 460 complaints (issues with rentals, property management and “real estate related activities)

Whether it is getting people’s money back or getting the money the state paid out to fraudulent unemployment claims, Weiser says offenders that commit these acts outside the country complicate his office’s ability to seek restitution and get the money back.

“There used to be more scams where you have a chance to potentially find the person and get the money back.” Weiser said, “These scams I just talked about, there’s very little chance of getting the money back. The way you get money back is when you have legitimate businesses who have taken part in unfair or deceptive practices.”

For that reason, Weiser hopes more people become aware of the most common scams or fraud attempts.

The top ten list was released as part of National Consumer Protection Week.

“You cannot let your guard down as a consumer. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” Attorney General Phil Weiser

Weiser’s office also relies on consumer complaints as his office does not have the manpower to find problems itself, or even prosecute most of the cases.

“We are in a tough position,” Weiser explained. “We don’t have enough lawyers to go after all the cases that we potentially could so, we have to pick and choose cases that set clear precedents as well as set clear guidance for people.”

Weiser will be in Colorado Springs Tuesday, March 8 for a town hall at Pikes Peak Community College to highlight consumer protections. You can stop by 100 Pikes Peak Avenue from 3-4 p.m. The event is open to the public.