COLORADO SPRINGS — Unbuckled drivers be warned, Click It or Ticket returns July 25.

The Colorado Department of Transportation, along with Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and 44 local law enforcement agencies will begin the summer seat belt enforcement period – from July 25 through August 5.

A seat belt violation is a Class B traffic infraction and subject to a $65 fine.

Colorado’s seat belt use remains stagnant at 86.6% while the national average has increased to 90%. As of July 22, 2022, 118 people not wearing seatbelts have been killed on Colorado roads. This is up from 113 people at this time last year. Seat belts reduce the risk of injury or death in a crash by 50%, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Seat belts are your best defense against unexpected hazards and other drivers,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of CSP. “Crashes aren’t planned so don’t take a chance with your safety.”

From CDOT’s 2022 Driver Behavior Survey, half of surveyed Colorado drivers said they would be unlikely to get a ticket if they did not use their seat belt. Among the survey respondents, seat belt use dropped to just 80% when traveling close to home and 11% admitted to rarely buckling up at all. However, nine out of 10 Colorado drivers agreed it was their responsibility to ask others riding in their vehicles to buckle up.

Vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13, and according to NHTSA, 46% of car seats are being used incorrectly. Parents and caregivers can learn more about Colorado child passenger safety laws, recommendations and recalls at CarSeatsColorado.com.