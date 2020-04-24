City and County of Denver extending stay-at-home order until May 8

DENVER (KDVR) — The City and County of Denver is extending its stay-at-home order to May 8 or May 15, Mayor Michael Hancock’s office confirmed Thursday evening.

Currently, the order is set to expire on April 30.

“After careful consideration, in consultation w/ metro mayors & public health guidance, I’ve decided to extend our local order,” the mayor said via Twitter.

Hancock will discuss the decision and lay out details at a press conference Friday at 10 a.m.

The state of Colorado’s stay-at-home order will expire April 26. The state will then go under new “Safer at Home” guidelines.

Denver County (coterminous with the City of Denver) is the state’s most populous. It also has the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported to the state: 2,172. As of Wednesday, 98 people in the county have died from the virus, second only to Arapahoe County, where 101 deaths have been reported.

In neighboring Aurora, Mayor Mike Coffman said there are discussions among Denver metro area health officials about extending the stay-at-home order for up to two more weeks.

