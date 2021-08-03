Christian baker appeals ruling on gender transition cake

FILE – In this Monday, June 4, 2018, file photograph, baker Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, manages his shop in Lakewood, Colo. Baker, who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple in 2012 is being sued by a lawyer for declining to make a cake celebrating her gender transition. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2018 the commission showed anti-religious bias when it sanctioned Phillips. The justices did not rule on the larger issue of whether businesses can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gays or lesbians. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER (AP) — A Christian baker found to have violated Colorado’s anti-discrimination law by refusing to make a birthday cake for a transgender woman has appealed the ruling to the state appeal appeals court.

Lawyers for Jack Phillips asked the court on Monday to review the June ruling by a Denver judge by looking at both procedural issues and whether the ruling violated Phillips’ constitutional rights to freedom of speech and religion.

The judge said the woman was denied the cake, intended to celebrate her gender transition, in violation of the law. He said the case was about a refusal to sell a product, not compelled speech.

