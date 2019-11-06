Child dies after being hit by SUV in front of Fort Collins school

A child died after being hit by an SUV outside of Lopez Elementary School in Fort Collins on Tuesday morning. / Photo courtesy KDVR

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A child died after being hit by an SUV outside of Lopez Elementary School on Tuesday morning, the Fort Collins Police Department said.

The crash happened at about 8:40 a.m. at Benthaven Street and Wabash Street. The child was a student at the school, police said.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was driving a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe southeast on Wabash and stopped at a four-way stop at its intersection with Benthaven. Police say the man then drove forward and hit the child, who was in the crosswalk at the opposite side of the intersection.

The child was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. On Tuesday afternoon, Fort Collins police said the child had died.

Support resources were made available to school staff, students, families and anyone who might have witnessed the accident.

“Our hearts are with victim’s family this evening, and words cannot express our sadness,” said Assistant Chief Tim Doran, who oversees the Special Operations Division at Fort Collins police.

Anyone with information about the incident who has not already spoken with police is asked to call Officer Drew Jurkofsky at 970-416-2224.

The Larimer County Corner’s Office will release the child’s name and cause of death.