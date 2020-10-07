Child caught on camera stealing Trump flag in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A video shared from a Greeley homeowner shows a young girl stealing a Trump 2020 flag.

In the video, shared from Donald Schmalz on Sept. 29 around 5:15 p.m., you can see a young girl walk up and take down the flag.

After getting the flag down, the young girl runs to the fence area, runs across the driveway near a bush and then grabs a skateboard and goes up the road. After a short time, the girl sets the skateboard down, looks around and runs back across the street. She is seen picking up the flag and then disappears down the street.

If you have any information about the person in the video, contact the Greeley Police Department.

In general, vandalism cases can fall under a criminal mischief charge, which starts as a class 3 misdemeanor if the damage is less than $300. There could also be trespassing charges if someone enters private property to commit a crime.