(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Albertsons Companies has voluntarily recalled multiple chicken products due to an undeclared allergen not listed on the ingredient list.
ReadyMeals Chicken Salad Quad and Chicken Salad Sandwich Club Tray products prepared in store at certain Albertsons and Safeway have been recalled because they may contain tree nuts, which are known allergens. According to a press release sent out by Safeway, the issue was discovered after a customer reported having an adverse reaction.
The impacted products were available for purchase at Albertsons and Safeway stores in Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming.
Recall details:
|Product Name
|Size
|Undeclared Allergens
|Packaging
|UPC
|Sell Thru Dates
|Store Banners
|States
|ReadyMeals Chicken Salad Quad
|12oz
|Tree Nuts (Cashews)
|Clear plastic with four compartments
|21352400000
|All Sell Thru Dates up to
and including Oct. 20
|Albertsons,
Safeway
|CO, NE,
NM, SD,
WY
|Chicken Salad Sandwich Club 18 inch tray
|Each
|Tree Nuts (Cashews)
|Black tray with 16 pre-made sandwiches
|29615900000
|All Sell Thru Dates up to
and including Oct. 20
|Albertsons,
Safeway
|CO, NE,
NM, SD,
WY
People who have allergies or severe sensitivities to tree nuts, particularly cashews, run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products and are urged not to consume them. Concerned consumers should discard the products or return them to their local store for a full refund.
Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Companies’ Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.