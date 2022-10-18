(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Albertsons Companies has voluntarily recalled multiple chicken products due to an undeclared allergen not listed on the ingredient list.

ReadyMeals Chicken Salad Quad and Chicken Salad Sandwich Club Tray products prepared in store at certain Albertsons and Safeway have been recalled because they may contain tree nuts, which are known allergens. According to a press release sent out by Safeway, the issue was discovered after a customer reported having an adverse reaction.

The impacted products were available for purchase at Albertsons and Safeway stores in Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Recall details:

Product Name Size Undeclared Allergens Packaging UPC Sell Thru Dates Store Banners States ReadyMeals Chicken Salad Quad 12oz Tree Nuts (Cashews) Clear plastic with four compartments 21352400000 All Sell Thru Dates up to

and including Oct. 20 Albertsons,

Safeway CO, NE,

NM, SD,

WY Chicken Salad Sandwich Club 18 inch tray Each Tree Nuts (Cashews) Black tray with 16 pre-made sandwiches 29615900000 All Sell Thru Dates up to

and including Oct. 20 Albertsons,

Safeway CO, NE,

NM, SD,

WY

People who have allergies or severe sensitivities to tree nuts, particularly cashews, run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products and are urged not to consume them. Concerned consumers should discard the products or return them to their local store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Companies’ Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.