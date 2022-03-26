DENVER (KDVR) — Opening dates have been announced for boating at the Chatfield and Cherry Creek reservoirs.

Barring any delays, Chatfield State Park and Cherry Creek State Park will open to boaters on Friday, April 1.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said possible delays could include safety issues on the reservoirs that need attendance.

Visitors are warned that the water will be cold from melting ice and stressed the importance of safety equipment.

“Personal floatation devices or ‘life jackets’ are the most important pieces of equipment to keep you safe,” Cherry Creek State Park Manager Jason Trujillo said. “We want you to wear it, as we have seen too many lives lost when boaters can’t get to them during an emergency.”

What to know before boating at Chatfield, Cherry Creek

According to CPW, only the south boat ramp at Chatfield will open at first.

The south boat ramp, located on the southeast side of the reservoir, has two launch lanes and one courtesy dock, will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The north boat ramps, located on the northwest side of the reservoir, has eight launch lanes and four courtesy docks, and will remain closed. Opening will be announced when adequate staffing is available.

In April, Cherry Creek will only have one ramp open:

The west boat ramp, which can be accessed by entering the park off S. Dayton St., is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The east ramp opening will be announced when adequate staffing is available.

Boating requirements