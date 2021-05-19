Charges filed against former Loveland officers involved in arrest of 73-year-old with dementia

The fallout continues in Loveland over the arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia. Police reform activists are responding to newly released video showing officers making light of the Garner’s injuries that her attorney alleges were sustained during the forceful arrest.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Multiple charges have been filed against two Loveland police officers involved in the arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia.

The charges were filed on Wednesday against Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali.

Hopp is facing multiple felony charges related to felony assault, attempting to influence a public servant, and official misconduct.

Jalali is facing multiple misdemeanor charges related to peace officer failing to report use of force, peace officer failing to intervene, and official misconduct.

The charges show an incident date of April 15, which was the date Garner’s attorney filed a lawsuit against the Loveland Police Department.