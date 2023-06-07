(COLORADO) — The Colorado Department of Transportation has rolled out a new education effort targeting young drivers about the dangers of cannabis-impaired driving and the consequences of driving high.

CDOT says Colorado law prohibits non-medical cannabis use by anyone under the age of 21 but findings from the 2021 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey found 40% of teens said it would be easy for them to get marijuana and 1 in 10 have either driven a vehicle after consuming marijuana or have ridden with someone who had.

CDOT’s new “Drive High, Get a DUI” initiative will focus on providing drivers ages 15 to 20 with information about how driving while cannabis-impaired can result in severe consequences for a young driver.

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

“Many drivers may think of a DUI in terms of the law enforcement and legal consequences,” said Electra Bustle, DMV Senior Director. “It’s especially important for young drivers to understand that cannabis-impaired driving can result in their driving privileges being revoked, possibly for extended periods, which can negatively affect their lives.”

The new effort will focus on helping young drivers better understand the variety of consequences that come with a DUI. Consequences go beyond an arrest and possible jail time to include the suspension or revocation of a driver’s license, community service, and a variety of fines and other costs that may be required to eventually have driving privileges reinstated.

The teen-focused effort includes banners and signage that will be displayed in both Colorado driver’s license offices and driving school locations throughout the state, as well as digital and printed materials that can be incorporated into driving education courses.